Ashutosh Gowariker all Set to Direct an International Musical Series

Ashutosh Gowariker has proved his mettle in Bollywood with films like Lagaan, Swades and Jodha Akbar. Now a Hollywood studio, Alcon Entertainment has approached the director for a special project. According to reports, it’s a musical series that he has been signed up for. It will mark Ashutosh’s debut in the international arena.

Talking about the same, a source told a leading daily, “After watching his Oscar-nominated film Lagaan and the majestic Jodhaa Akbar, the top brass at the studio felt he had the sensibilities to helm the big-budget musical drama. The deal was recently sealed. Gowariker and his team are fine tuning the story that will be shot across India and the US. Due to the crisis, the recce is on hold. The team, however, has begun casting and will lock the leads in the coming months.” We congratulate the director on his big achievement.