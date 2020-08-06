Apple’s new iMacs are now discounted with our exclusive promo code

Yesterday, Apple officially announced new iMacs coming down the pipeline, and today we’re seeing our first discounts. Authorized retailer Expercom is offering notable savings on the latest iMacs when you apply promo code 9to5toys at checkout. That will take nearly $150 off the latest iMacs from Apple. Minimal shipping fees apply on select models. Hit the jump for a full breakdown of pricing.

Notable 27-inch iMac deals include:

3.1GHz/8GB/256GB: $1,706 (Reg. $1,799)

(Reg. $1,799) 3.3GHz/8GB/512GB: $1,896 (Reg. $1,999)

(Reg. $1,999) 3.3Ghz/32GB/512GB: $2,069 (Reg. $2,199)

(Reg. $2,199) 3.8GHz/8GB/512GB: $2,157 (Reg. $2,299)

(Reg. $2,299) 3.6GHz/64GB/512GB: $2,402 (Reg. $2,549)

Our coverage at explains the various upgrades to the new iMac lineup further:

As far as specs are concerned, the 2020 iMac update features 10th-gen Intel CPUs across the board, in 6 and 8 core options. There’s also a 10-core option for the first time on the consumer iMac. You can spec the machine with up to 128GB of RAM. The storage system is now based around solid-state by default, able to be configured up to 8TB. Apple is finally including the T2 chip inside the iMac, offering high-bandwidth write and read speeds. The T2 chip also brings security benefits, as we’ve seen deployed across the rest of the Mac line over the past five years.

