Android 11 Easter egg brings back cat Easter egg from Android Nougat

If you have a Pixel phone and you’re running the latest Android 11 beta, you can play a little cat game to show off the OS update’s new features.
This isn’t the first time that Google has built a cat mini-game as an easter egg within Android. Back in 2016 when Android Nougat dropped, a game similar to this one was released, though the controls were slightly different.
The Easter egg starts when you tap multiple times on the ‘Android Version’ button within the ‘About phone’ Setting. From there, it brings up a large dial that looks like the Android 11 logo. You can turn it up and down like an old school volume dial to make it work.
Once you get the volume up to 11, which takes a few tries, a cat emoji appears. Tap on it and a new mini-game appears in the new Android ‘Controls’ menu. If you hold on the phone’s power button, the controls appear and tapping on the three-dot menu and choose ‘Add Controls’ and then ‘See other apps.’
After that, select ‘Cat Controls’ and add them to the new menu. From there, you can fill the water/food bowls and tap on the Toy button a few times. A cat then appears after a few hours as a chat bubble notification, another new Android 11 feature.
Overall this is a pretty cool Easter egg that shows off several of the new features included in the recent update.
Source: 9to5Google