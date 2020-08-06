Andrew Johns, Brad Fittler expert predictions

NSW coach Brad Fittler is tipping the Sharks to get their biggest scalp of the season when they host the Eels on Sunday on the back of one big out for Brad Arthur’s side.

For the second consecutive week hard-nosed back-rower Ryan Matterson is missing from Parramatta’s team sheet, and that was enough for the NSW coach to be swayed against tipping them.

So crucial is Matterson to the Eels line-up, according to Fittler, that he paused mid-conversation with Andrew Johns to double check the NRL team lists on his phone before he entered his tip.

“No Matterson, does he make a difference to them?” Fittler asked Johns, who is a consultant on Parramatta’s coaching staff, on Wide World of Sports’ Freddy & Joey’s Tips.

“He may be back, I thought he was only missing one week with a concussion, I thought he was back,” Johns replied.

That prompted Fittler’s snap research assignment which confirmed to him that Matterson had not been named in the 21-man squad.

“No. Not named,” Fittler concluded. “I’m going to go for the Sharks.”

Cronulla have largely gone under the radar as they’ve charged up the ladder to sit sixth and in striking distance of the top four.

Parramatta sit in equal second on the ladder but have dipped in form over the past month.

Fittler said the return to fitness of Matt Moylan, who has been named to partner Shaun Johnson in Cronulla’s halves, inside a backline that also includes Josh Dugan and Jesse Ramien gave the Sharks a strong chance of victory.

Johns tipped the Eels but talked up the form of Cronulla Toby Rudolf, claiming he was closing in on rep honours in his first full season in the top grade.

Brad Fittler: Roosters, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Storm, Knights, Panthers, Cowboys, Sharks

Andrew Johns: Roosters, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Bulldogs, Knights, Panthers, Titans, Eels

Wally Lewis: Roosters, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Storm, Knights, Panthers, Cowboys, Eels

Billy Slater: Roosters, Sea Eagles, Broncos, Storm, Knights, Panthers, Cowboys, Eels

Darren Lockyer: Roosters, Sea Eagles, Broncos, Storm, Knights, Panthers, Titans, Eels

Peter Psaltis: Dragons, Sea Eagles, Broncos, Storm, Knights, Panthers, Cowboys, Eels

Ruan Sims: Roosters, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Storm, Knights, Panthers, Cowboys, Eels

James Bracey: Roosters, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Storm, Knights, Panthers, Cowboys, Eels

Allana Ferguson: Roosters, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Storm, Knights, Panthers, Cowboys, Eels

The Mole: Roosters, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Storm, Knights, Panthers, Titans, Eels

Mat Thompson: Roosters, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Storm, Knights, Panthers, Cowboys, Sharks

Tim Elbra: Roosters, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Storm, Knights, Panthers, Titans, Eels

Ben Glover: Roosters, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Storm, Knights, Panthers, Titans, Eels

