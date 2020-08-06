Andersen Global Enters into Collaboration Agreement with CFA Afrique in Burkina Faso

Article content

SAN FRANCISCO — Andersen Global continues its West African expansion via a Collaboration Agreement with CFA Afrique, a tax and legal firm in Ouagadougou, marking the organization’s debut in Burkina Faso and further demonstrating Andersen Global’s growing presence on the African continent.

Founded in 2004 and led by Office Managing Director Brahima Guire, CFA Afrique has grown to include nearly 20 total professionals advising a multitude of clients both regionally and internationally. The firm provides a variety of tax and legal services including tax consultancy and advisory, tax compliance, transfer pricing, corporate and commercial law and tax structuring.

“Providing our clients with a tailor-made approach and the best-in-class solutions are our top priorities,” Brahima said. “Andersen Global’s expansion strategy and focus on providing clients with quality tax and legal services strengthens our competitive edge and will allow us to better serve our cross-border clientele. We look forward to seamlessly providing innovative and client-focused solutions on a global level with our colleagues around the world.”

Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO added, “CFA Afrique is a firm built on stewardship and transparency. Brahima and his team already have an established, close-working relationship with our team in Ivory Coast, Mondon Conseil, which creates the foundation for success as we continue to significantly advance our presence in Africa this year.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 187 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

