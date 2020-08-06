Amy Schumer Devastated by Rape Victim Daisy Coleman’s Suicide

WENN

The ‘Trainwreck’ actress is mourning the death of ‘Audrie and Daisy’ star, calling her a ‘warrior’ and vows to continue her ‘incredible work’ as an activist.

Amy Schumer has paid tribute to sexual assault survivor-turned-advocate Daisy Coleman, who took her own life on Tuesday (04Aug20).

Coleman’s mother, Melinda, confirmed the news of her daughter’s death on Facebook the same evening and Schumer later shared a post on Instagram in memory of the 23 year old in which she described her as a “warrior” and a “beautiful artist.”

“Daisy Coleman I’m sorry this world was so unfair to you,” Schumer captioned a photograph of the late activist on Wednesday. “I’m lucky I got to get to know you and love you.”

The “Trainwreck” actress continued the emotional post, describing Coleman’s death as a “gut-wrenching loss,” but she ended on a hopeful note as she vowed to continue her “incredible work.”

“We will continue all your incredible work with @safe_bae fighting for survivors,” she added, referencing the campaign SafeBAE – Safe Before Anyone Else, Coleman co-founded to help prevent others from enduring sexual violence.

Schumer also urged her followers to visit Coleman’s Instagram page or to watch Netflix’s 2016 documentary “Audrie & Daisy” to learn more about Daisy’s life and work as an advocate for sexual assault survivors and concluded the post, writing, “Rest In Peace angel.”

The other girl in the film, Audrie Pott, took her own life in September 2012, days after she was sexually assaulted.

In her Facebook post, Coleman’s mother wrote, “I wish I could have taken the pain from her! She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it’s just not fair. My baby girl is gone.”

Coleman had alleged she was sexually assaulted aged 14 by Matthew Barnett, a teenager in her small Missouri hometown, who claimed the sex was consensual.

Her accusation led to a felony sexual assault charge against Barnett, but it was dropped before he later pleaded guilty in 2014 to a lesser charge of child endangerment and was sentenced to two years’ probation.

During the case Coleman became a target for bullying, and attempted suicide multiple times before becoming an advocate for other survivors.