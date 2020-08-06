‘American Ninja Warrior’ Cham Drew Drechsel Arrested For Child Sex Crimes!!

Bradley Lamb
American Ninja Warrior champion Drew Drechsel was arrested for child sex crimes.

According to several reports, he is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

Drechsel, who won the last season of NBC’s athletic competition show, was arrested in his Florida home but allegedly traveled to New Jersey to engage in sexual activity with a minor. He also asked the 15-year-old to send him nudes, allegedly.

