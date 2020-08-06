‘American Ninja Warrior’ Cham Drew Drechsel Arrested For Child Sex Crimes!!

American Ninja Warrior champion Drew Drechsel was arrested for child sex crimes.

According to several reports, he is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

Drechsel, who won the last season of NBC’s athletic competition show, was arrested in his Florida home but allegedly traveled to New Jersey to engage in sexual activity with a minor. He also asked the 15-year-old to send him nudes, allegedly.

He is charged with the manufacture of child pornography, enticement of a minor to travel for illicit sexual conduct, among other crimes.

Dreschel’s lawyer Frank J. Riccio II, posted a statement on Twitter.

“Mr. Drechsel is presumed innocent of the charges and that presumption will remain throughout the pendency of his case. He intends on entering a ‘not guilty’ plea,” the lawyer wrote. “It is respectfully requested that you respect the privacy of Mr. Drechsel and his family.”