Amazon Prime Day sale: Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot speaker and other Amazon devices available at up to 65% discount – Latest News

Amazon Prime Day sale is now live. As part of the two-day sale, the e-tailer is giving a 10% instant discount on all purchases made using the HDFC Bank credit and debit card. In the ongoing sale, Amazon devices like the Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot speaker and more are available with 65% off on their original price. Here’s the list of all Amazon device that are listed with discount during the sale

Amazon Fire TV Stick: Available at a discount of 40%

Amazon Fire TV Stick comes with an original price tag of Rs 3,999. In the ongoing sale, the device can be purchased at Rs 2,399 which translates to a discount of 40%. The Fire TV Stick comes with Alexa built in and also includes all-new Alexa Voice remote.

Amazon Echo Dot speaker with Wipro LED smart bulb: Available at a discount of 65%

The bundle offer packs Echo Dot speaker (Black colour) and a 9watt Wipro LED smart bulb. It is selling at a discounted price of Rs 2,299 in the current sale. Its original price is Rs 4,093.



Amazon Echo Show 5: Available at a discount of 40%

In the ongoing Amazon sale, the Amazon Echo Show 5 can be purchased at Rs 5,399. It is available with a discount of Rs 3,600 on its original price. The device has a 5.5-inch smart screen with built-in Alexa support.

Amazon Kindle (10th Gen): Available at a discount of 19%

The 10th generation Amazon Kindle is listed at a discounted price of Rs 6,499. The e-reader comes with an original price tag of Rs 7,999. The device comes with a 6-inch 167 ppi glare-free display with built-in adjustable light.