Altair Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

2020 Second Quarter Revenue Exceeds Guidance
Increases Full Year 2020 Outlook

TROY, Mich., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics, today released its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“We are very pleased with our second quarter performance, which exceeded our expectations. I am proud to lead an organization which has remained so dedicated and intensely focused on developing great software and helping customers succeed despite the personal hardships brought on by COVID-19,” said James Scapa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altair.

“Our software product revenue increased to 83% of total revenue, which drove a 400 basis point year over year improvement in gross margins, while our recurring license rate rose to an all-time high of 93%,” said Howard Morof, Chief Financial Officer of Altair. “Moreover, the proactive steps we took to control costs in light of COVID-19 had an immediate positive impact on our operating expenses. Our ongoing digital transformation efforts continue, and as we implement robust processes, we believe the positive impact of these significant investments will drive measurable benefits for the business and support our long-term goals.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Software product revenue was $81.8 million compared to $84.4 million for the second quarter of 2019.
  • Total revenue was $98.6 million compared to $106.8 million for the second quarter of 2019.
  • Net loss was $10.2 million compared to net loss of $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. Diluted net loss per share was $0.14 based on 73.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net loss per share of $0.04 for the second quarter of 2019, based on 71.4 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $5.7 million, compared to $5.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. 
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $1.7 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share was $0.02 based on 80.7 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.04 for the second quarter of 2019, based on 77.7 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding.
  • Free cash flow was $4.5 million for both the second quarters of 2020 and 2019.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing guidance for the third quarter and full year 2020. 

 (in millions)Third Quarter 2020Full Year 2020
Software Product Revenue$80.0to$82.0$368.0to$380.0
Total Revenue$96.0$100.0$443.0$455.0
Net Loss$(20.3)$(18.3)$(36.0)$(31.0)
Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income$(9.0)$(7.0)$2.2$7.2
Adjusted EBITDA$(2.0)$0.0$33.0$38.0

***

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share and Free Cash Flow.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP diluted common sharesincludes total outstanding shares plus outstanding equity awards under the Company’s equity award plans.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the third quarter and full year 2020, our statements regarding COVID-19, our statements regarding our digital transformation efforts, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures.  These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

ALTAIR ENGINERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2020December 31, 2019
(In thousands)(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents$250,540$223,117
Accounts receivable, net79,185104,984
Income tax receivable5,7607,264
Prepaid expenses and other current assets16,46917,092
Total current assets351,954352,457
Property and equipment, net34,45636,297
Operating lease right of use assets32,59828,134
Goodwill233,486233,683
Other intangible assets, net58,17767,075
Deferred tax assets5,6615,791
Other long-term assets20,51419,708
TOTAL ASSETS$736,846$743,145
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current portion of long-term debt$456$430
Accounts payable4,7808,585
Accrued compensation and benefits30,99730,676
Current portion of operating lease liabilities9,3699,141
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities27,41128,603
Deferred revenue73,06175,431
Total current liabilities146,074152,866
Long-term debt, net of current portion183,409178,238
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion24,35220,174
Deferred revenue, non-current7,2878,136
Other long-term liabilities19,99026,672
TOTAL LIABILITIES381,112386,086
Commitments and contingencies
MEZZANINE EQUITY7842,352
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding
Common stock ($0.0001 par value)
Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 42,108
  and 41,271 shares as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively		44
Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 30,971
  and 31,131 shares as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively		33
Additional paid-in capital456,307446,633
Accumulated deficit(86,986)(82,405)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(14,378)(9,528)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY354,950354,707
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY$736,846$743,145

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)2020201920202019
Revenue
License$51,018$56,653$128,561$133,274
Maintenance and other services30,81527,75561,71554,425
Total software81,83384,408190,276187,699
Software related services5,4447,90712,37817,679
Total software and related services87,27792,315202,654205,378
Client engineering services9,64012,41223,51824,462
Other1,6442,0463,8524,792
Total revenue98,561106,773230,024234,632
Cost of revenue
License2,8512,9548,3748,775
Maintenance and other services8,5029,43018,95717,961
Total software *11,35312,38427,33126,736
Software related services4,6566,61210,14513,130
Total software and related services16,00918,99637,47639,866
Client engineering services7,78910,03319,10719,833
Other1,2831,9942,9954,209
Total cost of revenue25,08131,02359,57863,908
Gross profit73,48075,750170,446170,724
Operating expenses:
Research and development *28,97029,82960,43757,345
Sales and marketing *25,80626,22153,90552,672
General and administrative *20,24819,85142,59440,180
Amortization of intangible assets3,6923,6007,5327,128
Other operating income, net(944)(549)(1,835)(1,166)
Total operating expenses77,77278,952162,633156,159
Operating (loss) income(4,292)(3,202)7,81314,565
Interest expense2,8435905,656860
Other expense (income), net320(505)(1,070)(115)
(Loss) income before income taxes(7,455)(3,287)3,22713,820
Income tax expense (benefit)2,768(167)7,4203,921
Net (loss) income$(10,223)$(3,120)$(4,193)$9,899
(Loss) income per share:
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common
  stockholders, basic		$(0.14)$(0.04)$(0.06)$0.14
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common
  stockholders, diluted		$(0.14)$(0.04)$(0.06)$0.13
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
  net (loss) income per share, basic		72,99971,37372,81171,081
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
  net (loss) income per share, diluted		72,99971,37372,81177,017

*  Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,Six Months Ended June 30,
2020201920202019
Cost of revenue – software$552$279$918$343
Research and development1,8305793,258937
Sales and marketing1,2734752,000937
General and administrative8797471,5291,075
Total stock-based compensation expense$4,534$2,080$7,705$3,292

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands)20202019
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net (loss) income$(4,193)$9,899
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization11,29310,468
Provision for credit loss589134
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs5,342459
Stock-based compensation expense7,7053,292
Deferred income taxes(5,961)(703)
Other, net3(17)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable23,26410,406
Prepaid expenses and other current assets1,817(4,952)
Other long-term assets(960)(2,300)
Accounts payable(3,841)(2,187)
Accrued compensation and benefits497(2,455)
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities1311,887
Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net30197
Deferred revenue(2,315)7,740
Net cash provided by operating activities33,40131,868
ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures(2,530)(6,667)
Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired(2,270)(709)
Payments for acquisition of developed technology(433)(344)
Other activities, net14216
Net cash used in activities(5,091)(7,704)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options4771,270
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of underwriters’
  discount and commissions		223,101
Payments on revolving commitment(127,941)
Borrowings under revolving commitment96,991
Payments for issuance costs of convertible senior notes(1,018)
Other financing activities(210)(259)
Net cash provided by financing activities267192,144
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(1,148)187
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash27,429216,495
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year223,49735,685
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$250,926$252,180
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow:
Interest paid$306$362
Income taxes paid$9,491$4,054
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash and financing activities:
Finance leases$100$566
Property and equipment in accounts payable, other current liabilities
  and other liabilities		$343$417
Convertible senior notes issuance costs in accounts payable$216

Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net (loss) income and Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share – diluted to net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)2020201920202019
Net (loss) income$(10,223)$(3,120)$(4,193)$9,899
Stock-based compensation expense4,5342,0807,7053,292
Amortization of intangible assets3,6923,6007,5327,128
Special adjustments(1)5787765781,004
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(280)(175)(662)(415)
Non-GAAP net (loss) income$(1,699)$3,161$10,960$20,908
Net (loss) income per share – diluted$(0.14)$(0.04)$(0.06)$0.13
Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share – diluted$(0.02)$0.04$0.14$0.27
GAAP diluted shares outstanding:72,99971,37372,81177,017
Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding:80,70077,70080,70077,700

(1) Includes $0.6 million of severance expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Includes $0.8 million and $1.0 million of impairment charges for royalty contracts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)2020201920202019
Net (loss) income$(10,223)$(3,120)$(4,193)$9,899
Income tax expense (benefit)2,768(167)7,4203,921
Stock-based compensation expense4,5342,0807,7053,292
Interest expense2,8435905,656860
Interest income and other(1)194508(460)709
Depreciation and amortization5,6335,27411,29310,468
Adjusted EBITDA$5,749$5,165$27,421$29,149

(1) Includes $0.6 million of severance expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Includes $0.8 million and $1.0 million of impairment charges for royalty contracts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. 

The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)2020201920202019
Net cash provided by operating activities$5,365$6,553$33,401$31,868
Capital expenditures(886)(2,084)(2,530)(6,667)
Free cash flow$4,479$4,469$30,871$25,201

Business Outlook

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net (loss) income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited)
Three Months Ending
September 30, 2020		Year Ending
December 31, 2020
(in thousands)LowHighLowHigh
Net loss$(20,300)$(18,300)$(36,000)$(31,000)
Stock-based compensation expense7,9007,90024,00024,000
Amortization of intangible assets3,8003,80015,00015,000
Special adjustments600600
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(400)(400)(1,400)(1,400)
Non-GAAP net (loss) income$(9,000)$(7,000)$2,200$7,200

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited)
Three Months Ending
September 30, 2020		Year Ending
December 31, 2020
(in thousands)LowHighLowHigh
Net loss$(20,300)$(18,300)$(36,000)$(31,000)
Income tax expense2,1002,10012,00012,000
Stock-based compensation expense7,9007,90024,00024,000
Interest expense2,9002,90011,40011,400
Depreciation and amortization5,7005,70022,70022,700
Interest income and other special adjustments(300)(300)(1,100)(1,100)
Adjusted EBITDA$(2,000)$$33,000$38,000

