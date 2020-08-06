Altair Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

2020 Second Quarter Revenue Exceeds Guidance

Increases Full Year 2020 Outlook

TROY, Mich., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics, today released its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“We are very pleased with our second quarter performance, which exceeded our expectations. I am proud to lead an organization which has remained so dedicated and intensely focused on developing great software and helping customers succeed despite the personal hardships brought on by COVID-19,” said James Scapa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altair.

“Our software product revenue increased to 83% of total revenue, which drove a 400 basis point year over year improvement in gross margins, while our recurring license rate rose to an all-time high of 93%,” said Howard Morof, Chief Financial Officer of Altair. “Moreover, the proactive steps we took to control costs in light of COVID-19 had an immediate positive impact on our operating expenses. Our ongoing digital transformation efforts continue, and as we implement robust processes, we believe the positive impact of these significant investments will drive measurable benefits for the business and support our long-term goals.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Software product revenue was $81.8 million compared to $84.4 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Total revenue was $98.6 million compared to $106.8 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss was $10.2 million compared to net loss of $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. Diluted net loss per share was $0.14 based on 73.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net loss per share of $0.04 for the second quarter of 2019, based on 71.4 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.7 million, compared to $5.2 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss was $1.7 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share was $0.02 based on 80.7 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.04 for the second quarter of 2019, based on 77.7 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding.

Free cash flow was $4.5 million for both the second quarters of 2020 and 2019.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing guidance for the third quarter and full year 2020.

(in millions) Third Quarter 2020 Full Year 2020 Software Product Revenue $ 80.0 to $ 82.0 $ 368.0 to $ 380.0 Total Revenue $ 96.0 $ 100.0 $ 443.0 $ 455.0 Net Loss $ (20.3 ) $ (18.3 ) $ (36.0 ) $ (31.0 ) Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (9.0 ) $ (7.0 ) $ 2.2 $ 7.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2.0 ) $ 0.0 $ 33.0 $ 38.0

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share and Free Cash Flow.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP diluted common sharesincludes total outstanding shares plus outstanding equity awards under the Company’s equity award plans.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the third quarter and full year 2020, our statements regarding COVID-19, our statements regarding our digital transformation efforts, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

ALTAIR ENGINERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,540 $ 223,117 Accounts receivable, net 79,185 104,984 Income tax receivable 5,760 7,264 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,469 17,092 Total current assets 351,954 352,457 Property and equipment, net 34,456 36,297 Operating lease right of use assets 32,598 28,134 Goodwill 233,486 233,683 Other intangible assets, net 58,177 67,075 Deferred tax assets 5,661 5,791 Other long-term assets 20,514 19,708 TOTAL ASSETS $ 736,846 $ 743,145 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt $ 456 $ 430 Accounts payable 4,780 8,585 Accrued compensation and benefits 30,997 30,676 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 9,369 9,141 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 27,411 28,603 Deferred revenue 73,061 75,431 Total current liabilities 146,074 152,866 Long-term debt, net of current portion 183,409 178,238 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 24,352 20,174 Deferred revenue, non-current 7,287 8,136 Other long-term liabilities 19,990 26,672 TOTAL LIABILITIES 381,112 386,086 Commitments and contingencies MEZZANINE EQUITY 784 2,352 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value) Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 42,108

and 41,271 shares as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 4 4 Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 30,971

and 31,131 shares as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 456,307 446,633 Accumulated deficit (86,986 ) (82,405 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,378 ) (9,528 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 354,950 354,707 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 736,846 $ 743,145

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue License $ 51,018 $ 56,653 $ 128,561 $ 133,274 Maintenance and other services 30,815 27,755 61,715 54,425 Total software 81,833 84,408 190,276 187,699 Software related services 5,444 7,907 12,378 17,679 Total software and related services 87,277 92,315 202,654 205,378 Client engineering services 9,640 12,412 23,518 24,462 Other 1,644 2,046 3,852 4,792 Total revenue 98,561 106,773 230,024 234,632 Cost of revenue License 2,851 2,954 8,374 8,775 Maintenance and other services 8,502 9,430 18,957 17,961 Total software * 11,353 12,384 27,331 26,736 Software related services 4,656 6,612 10,145 13,130 Total software and related services 16,009 18,996 37,476 39,866 Client engineering services 7,789 10,033 19,107 19,833 Other 1,283 1,994 2,995 4,209 Total cost of revenue 25,081 31,023 59,578 63,908 Gross profit 73,480 75,750 170,446 170,724 Operating expenses: Research and development * 28,970 29,829 60,437 57,345 Sales and marketing * 25,806 26,221 53,905 52,672 General and administrative * 20,248 19,851 42,594 40,180 Amortization of intangible assets 3,692 3,600 7,532 7,128 Other operating income, net (944 ) (549 ) (1,835 ) (1,166 ) Total operating expenses 77,772 78,952 162,633 156,159 Operating (loss) income (4,292 ) (3,202 ) 7,813 14,565 Interest expense 2,843 590 5,656 860 Other expense (income), net 320 (505 ) (1,070 ) (115 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (7,455 ) (3,287 ) 3,227 13,820 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,768 (167 ) 7,420 3,921 Net (loss) income $ (10,223 ) $ (3,120 ) $ (4,193 ) $ 9,899 (Loss) income per share: Net (loss) income per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.14 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common

stockholders, diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average number of shares used in computing

net (loss) income per share, basic 72,999 71,373 72,811 71,081 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

net (loss) income per share, diluted 72,999 71,373 72,811 77,017

* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue – software $ 552 $ 279 $ 918 $ 343 Research and development 1,830 579 3,258 937 Sales and marketing 1,273 475 2,000 937 General and administrative 879 747 1,529 1,075 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 4,534 $ 2,080 $ 7,705 $ 3,292

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (4,193 ) $ 9,899 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,293 10,468 Provision for credit loss 589 134 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,342 459 Stock-based compensation expense 7,705 3,292 Deferred income taxes (5,961 ) (703 ) Other, net 3 (17 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 23,264 10,406 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,817 (4,952 ) Other long-term assets (960 ) (2,300 ) Accounts payable (3,841 ) (2,187 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 497 (2,455 ) Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 131 1,887 Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net 30 197 Deferred revenue (2,315 ) 7,740 Net cash provided by operating activities 33,401 31,868 ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (2,530 ) (6,667 ) Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (2,270 ) (709 ) Payments for acquisition of developed technology (433 ) (344 ) Other activities, net 142 16 Net cash used in activities (5,091 ) (7,704 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 477 1,270 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of underwriters’

discount and commissions — 223,101 Payments on revolving commitment — (127,941 ) Borrowings under revolving commitment — 96,991 Payments for issuance costs of convertible senior notes — (1,018 ) Other financing activities (210 ) (259 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 267 192,144 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,148 ) 187 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 27,429 216,495 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 223,497 35,685 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 250,926 $ 252,180 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow: Interest paid $ 306 $ 362 Income taxes paid $ 9,491 $ 4,054 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash and financing activities: Finance leases $ 100 $ 566 Property and equipment in accounts payable, other current liabilities

and other liabilities $ 343 $ 417 Convertible senior notes issuance costs in accounts payable — $ 216

Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net (loss) income and Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share – diluted to net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (10,223 ) $ (3,120 ) $ (4,193 ) $ 9,899 Stock-based compensation expense 4,534 2,080 7,705 3,292 Amortization of intangible assets 3,692 3,600 7,532 7,128 Special adjustments(1) 578 776 578 1,004 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (280 ) (175 ) (662 ) (415 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (1,699 ) $ 3,161 $ 10,960 $ 20,908 Net (loss) income per share – diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.13 Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share – diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.14 $ 0.27 GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 72,999 71,373 72,811 77,017 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 80,700 77,700 80,700 77,700

(1) Includes $0.6 million of severance expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Includes $0.8 million and $1.0 million of impairment charges for royalty contracts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (10,223 ) $ (3,120 ) $ (4,193 ) $ 9,899 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,768 (167 ) 7,420 3,921 Stock-based compensation expense 4,534 2,080 7,705 3,292 Interest expense 2,843 590 5,656 860 Interest income and other(1) 194 508 (460 ) 709 Depreciation and amortization 5,633 5,274 11,293 10,468 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,749 $ 5,165 $ 27,421 $ 29,149

(1) Includes $0.6 million of severance expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Includes $0.8 million and $1.0 million of impairment charges for royalty contracts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,365 $ 6,553 $ 33,401 $ 31,868 Capital expenditures (886 ) (2,084 ) (2,530 ) (6,667 ) Free cash flow $ 4,479 $ 4,469 $ 30,871 $ 25,201

Business Outlook

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net (loss) income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ending

September 30, 2020 Year Ending

December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net loss $ (20,300 ) $ (18,300 ) $ (36,000 ) $ (31,000 ) Stock-based compensation expense 7,900 7,900 24,000 24,000 Amortization of intangible assets 3,800 3,800 15,000 15,000 Special adjustments — — 600 600 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (400 ) (400 ) (1,400 ) (1,400 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (9,000 ) $ (7,000 ) $ 2,200 $ 7,200

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure: