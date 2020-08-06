All These Celebrities Are Doing This Thing Called The #ReeseChallenge

It’s the #Reesechallenge.
Reese Witherspoon loves memes so much, she made one of herself. Using a variety of her own characters to represent 2020 so far, she created this (or, like, her personal assistant did):
And Reese’s famous friends loved it SOOOOO much, that now everyone else is doing it.
My personal fav, Billy Ray Cyrus:
Ellie Goulding (random, I know):
And of course, Kate Beckinsale’s cat:
Get ready to see these on your Instagram feed for the next week!!!!!!!!!
