All These Celebrities Are Doing This Thing Called The #ReeseChallenge

Bradley Lamb
Updated 13 minutes ago. Posted 30 minutes ago

It’s the #Reesechallenge.

Reese Witherspoon loves memes so much, she made one of herself. Using a variety of her own characters to represent 2020 so far, she created this (or, like, her personal assistant did):

And Reese’s famous friends loved it SOOOOO much, that now everyone else is doing it.

My personal fav, Billy Ray Cyrus:

Ellie Goulding (random, I know):

And of course, Kate Beckinsale’s cat:

Get ready to see these on your Instagram feed for the next week!!!!!!!!!

