Alicia Keys to Launch ‘Cruelty-Free’ Beauty Brand

Instagram

The ‘Girl on Fire’ singer becomes the latest celebrity to launch a lifestyle beauty brand as he is working on ‘skin-loving, dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free products.’

–

Singer Alicia Keys is branching out of the music industry to launch her own lifestyle beauty brand.

The “Girl on Fire” hitmaker has joined forces with bosses at e.l.f. Beauty to develop her first collection of “skin-loving, dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free products,” four years after the superstar decided to ditch heavy makeup both on and off-camera for a more minimalist look.

And Keys is aiming to help fans adopt a skincare routine that will really give them a natural glow.

“For me, you know, beauty is about the soul and the heart and the spirit and what comes through you and what comes out of you,” Keys shares in a video message.

“So it’s more than just the surface. It’s a deep conversation about who we are and who we want to be and where we’re going. It’s a passion of mine, a deep passion of mine, that has been years in the making of personal experiences. And it’s about lifting the frequency and the vibration and thinking about how we can create rituals for ourselves that really fulfill us.”

“I’m so excited to be partnered with e.l.f. on this,” she adds. “I mean the passion is real. The energy is so pure and we’re really creating something that I believe in and I love and I know that you’re going to love.”

Further details about the collection, including its name, have yet to be announced, but the project is set to debut next year (21).

Keys is the latest celebrity to jump into the cosmetics market – Rihanna, who already boasts her hugely successful Fenty Beauty brand, recently launched her Fenty Skin line.