After Beirut Explosion, Funerals and Fury

Lebanon began an official period of national mourning on Thursday, two days after a powerful explosion in Beirut flattened whole neighborhoods in the bustling metropolis, even as rescue crews from around the world began arriving to help in the search for survivors.

The official death toll rose to 137, and with more than 5,000 people injured and miles of debris still covering the area around the epicenter of the blast at the Port of Beirut, officials said it would take to determine the true number of victims.

Lebanese Army bulldozers plowed through the wreckage, trying to clear roads so that emergency workers could reach the hardest-hit areas. Residents of the capital, widely known for resilience forged during years of civil war, fanned out across the city to sort through the wreckage and start what promises to be a herculean task of rebuilding.

Rima Tarabay, who lives near the port, captured the public’s exhaustion with a government riven by factions, plagued by corruption and marked by incompetence.