Afghan War Casualty Report: August 2020

The following report compiles all significant security incidents confirmed by New York Times reporters throughout Afghanistan from the past seven days. It is necessarily incomplete as many local officials refuse to confirm casualty information. The report includes government claims of insurgent casualty figures, but in most cases these cannot be independently verified by The Times. Similarly, the reports do not include Taliban claims for their attacks on the government unless they can be verified. Both sides routinely inflate casualty totals for their opponents.

July 31-Aug. 6, 2020

At least 42 pro-government forces and 41 civilians were killed in Afghanistan during the past week. The Taliban announced a three-day cease-fire during Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, starting Friday. The Afghan Ministry of Interior said that the Taliban carried out 38 attacks during the cease-fire, killing 20 civilians and wounding 40 others. The deadliest attack took place in Nangarhar Province, where Islamic State militants and affiliated groups attacked the main prison in Jalalabad City, the provincial capital. At least 30 people — including 11 police officers, five prisoners and 14 civilians — were killed. In Baghlan Province, the convoy of a former member of the provincial council was ambushed by the Taliban in the Chemai Sher area of Pul-i-Kumri, the provincial capital. The 12 police officers guarding the convoy were all killed.

[Read the Afghan War Casualty Report from previous weeks.]

Aug. 6 Helmand Province: six police officers killed

The Taliban attacked security outposts in Nawa District, killing six police officers.

Aug. 6 Nimroz Province: one police officer killed

A Humvee hit a roadside bomb in the Chore Sanarud area of Charburjak District, killing one police officer and wounding four others.