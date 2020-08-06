Home Entertainment Adrien Broner Blasts Meek Mill Over Sample Clearance

Adrien Broner Blasts Meek Mill Over Sample Clearance

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Adrien Broner is calling out rapper Meek Mill claiming that his label is refusing to clear a sample.

“I guess I’m go have to put my music out on @mymixtapez cus non of these n*ggas I felt like they was my BROTHAS don’t wanna get these records clear,” Broner wrote. “@officialboosieig and @yellabeezy214 the only one trying to let me get this sh*t clear #OnGodNeM.” In another message captured by Hollywood Unlocked, Broner called out Meek Mill.

