Adrien Broner Blasts Meek Mill Over Sample Clearance

Adrien Broner is calling out rapper Meek Mill claiming that his label is refusing to clear a sample.

“I guess I’m go have to put my music out on @mymixtapez cus non of these n*ggas I felt like they was my BROTHAS don’t wanna get these records clear,” Broner wrote. “@officialboosieig and @yellabeezy214 the only one trying to let me get this sh*t clear #OnGodNeM.” In another message captured by Hollywood Unlocked, Broner called out Meek Mill.

“Crazy thing is I really got love for all these n*ggas bra @meekmill saying he don’t want it out cause it’s a old verse but I paid you for the verse my n*gga let me put this sh*t out!” Broner continued. “@thuggerthugger1 not tripping he know we locked in like we in quarantine #GANG.”

Broner seems as if he’s ready to take over the rap game. Should he stick to boxing or nah?