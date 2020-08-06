Adam Treloar suffers another hamstring injury as Collingwood escapes in thriller over Sydney Swans

Collingwood has resuscitated its faltering season with a thrilling win over the Sydney Swans, but the result came at a major cost with three players injured.

The Magpies finished the match with just one player on the bench after injuries to Will Hoskin-Elliott, Adam Treloar and Isaac Quaynor, but prevailed 6. 14. (50) to 6. 5. (41) winners at the Gabba.

With four games in the next 13 days on the horizon for Collingwood, the triple-injury blow will not ease the load on Nathan Buckley’s side.

The most worrying of the injuries for Collingwood is that to Treloar, who suffered yet another hamstring injury and was forced to sit the majority of the final quarter.

Treloar has endured a wretched run with his hamstrings, and missed the first four rounds of the season after a hamstring injury during the pre-season.

Isaac Quaynor is attended to by the medical staff after having his shin split open by his opponent’s boot (Getty)

Buckley described the injury as “minor” but revealed that the star midfielder would miss the next month of football.

“(Treloar) is a minor hamstring at this stage,” he said.

“You’d be looking at 3-4 weeks. We’ll await further information from our medical team.”

In addition to the injury to Treloar, youngster Isaac Quaynor was stretchered off the field following a lower leg injury in the final quarter.

After fears that the impressive 20-year-old may have broken his leg, Buckley revealed that his shin had been split “completely” open by six to eight inches from his opponent’s boot studs in a tackle attempt.

Josh Daicos is mobbed by his teammates after kicking a miraculous goal from the boundary line (Getty)

Collingwood lost Hoskin-Elliott in the opening quarter after the forward was left with bone bruising in his right knee after a Swans defender fell on his leg in a marking contest.

Buckley’s side was almost made to pay for an woefully inaccurate first half performance in a tense final quarter.

The favourites kicked 10 behinds in the first half to go into the main break facing an eight-point deficit, but kicked three unanswered goals in the third quarter to take a -point lead into the final quarter.

With Collingwood down to just one rotation, the Swans looked set to overrun them, before youngster Josh Daicos stood up with a brilliant game-sealing goal from the boundary.

Collingwood will look to capitalise on this win with another against the bottom-placed Crows next Tuesday, while the Swans will enjoy well-earned bye.