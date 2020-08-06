Actor Sameer Sharma found dead in Mumbai

Actor Sameer Sharma who is known for his performances in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke died due to suicide at his Malad house in Mumbai. According to reports the actor was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling in his apartment and his body was found last night. The police has confirmed that an accidental death report has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy.

Reports claim that his body was found by his building’s watchman. The police told a leading daily, “Looking at the body’s condition, it is suspected that he died by suicide two days back.” Our condolences are with the family of the deceased.