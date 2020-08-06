Abhishek Bachchan seems to be irritated with ‘no discharge plans’ from the hospital

Last month the Bachchan family – Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan was hospitalized as they were diagnosed with corona. While Big B, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have returned home after being tested negative, Abhishek Bachchan is still in the hospital battling the novel virus.

The actor has spent almost 26 days in the hospital. And there seem to be no discharge plan for him just as yet. This has no doubt annoyed him. He posted a picture from the hospital of his white board which has his basic details and his treatment notes. However the discharge plans on the board says – No. The actor captioned this post saying, ‘Hospital day :26. Discharge plan: NO! Come on Bachchan, you can do it!! ðÂÂ½ #believe.’

Well we can understand his frustration. We also love his fighting spirit.









Amitabh Bachchan returned home on August 2. And Abhishek Bachchan took toTwitter and thanked everyone for their wishes and prayers. Abhishek Bachchan has just delivered an outstanding performance in Breathe Season 2 which marks his digital debut. We wish him a speedy recovery.