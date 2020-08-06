‘A League of Their Own’ Series Adaptation Ordered at Amazon

RELATED STORIES

And now for some good baseball news in 2020: Amazon has officially ordered to series A League of Their Own, an adaptation of the beloved 1992 film.

Billed as a “reinterpretation” of the Penny Marshall classic, Amazon’s hour-long adaptation — which first went into development in 2018 — will widen the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. As it takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, A League of Their Own follows a new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths toward the field, both in the League and outside of it.

Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) and relative newcomer Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne) will lead the series, while the ensemble includes D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Gbemisola Ikumelo (the U.K.’s Famalam), Kelly McCormack (Killjoys), Roberta Colindrez (Vida) and Priscilla Delgado (Spain’s The Protected). Jacobson will also executive-produce with Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle).

“Twenty-eight years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked,” Jacobson and Graham said in a statement. “We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life. It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities.”

Geena Davis and Lori Petty starred in the original film as Dottie and Kit, with supporting turns from Tom Hanks, Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna. Davis went on to score a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical).