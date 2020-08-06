‘A Discovery of Witches’ Season 2 Premieres in Early 2021 in U.S.

RELATED STORIES

A Season 2 premiere timetable for A Discovery of Witches has finally been conjured.

Sky TV announced on Thursday that the series — adapted from Deborah Harkness All Souls book trilogy — will return with new episodes in January 2021, at least for those across the pond.

Stateside, A Discovery of Witches Season 2 is penciled in for an “early 2021” debut on the Sundance Now and Shudder streaming hubs.

Set in a world where witches, vampires and daemons pass as humans, A Discovery of Witches debuted in the U.S. in spring of 2019, on Shudder and Sundance Now. The series performed so well there that parent company AMC Networks later simulcast the first season on BBC America and AMC, paired with Killing Eve‘s second season. (There is no word yet on whether AMC and BBCA will do same with Season 2.)

Back in November of 2018, Sky One renewed A Discovery of Witches for a second and a third series before the first series finale was broadcast in the UK. Production on Season 2 wrapped in the UK in late December 2019, at which point the filming moved to Italy.

Digital Spy reported that Season 2 will follow the adventures of Matthew and Diana (played by Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer) in the past, as they hide out in Elizabethan London while helping the latter expand on her powers and searching for the Book of Life. In the present, Gerbert, Knox, Satu and Domenico try to find out what happened to Matthew and Diana; Sarah and Em ally with witch hunter Ysabeau de Clermont; and Marcus and Miriam do their best to protect Sophie, who is pregnant with a daemon baby.