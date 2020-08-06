76ers star Ben Simmons’ knee injury worse than first thought?

The Philadelphia 76ers may be without star Ben Simmons longer than first thought.

Simmons left Wednesday’s game versus the Washington Wizards with a non-contact left knee injury, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the 24-year-old experienced “no swelling or pain” following the contest.

However, Wojnarowski, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and other outlets confirmed on Thursday that Simmons is suffering from a subluxation of the left knee cap and is out indefinitely.

One positive is that an MRI showed no ligament damage.