6ix9ine Gives Out $100 Bills to New York Pedestrians

Feeling a little extra generous, the ‘PUNANI’ spitter is videotaped handing out money to strangers on the street as he stresses that there’s no need to worry about his safety.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is feeling a little extra generous after gaining back his complete freedom. The New York City rapper, who has been roaming the streets following the end of his confinement, has handed out $100 bills to pedestrians.

In a video which he shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 5, the “GUMMO” hitmaker was surrounded by a bunch of kids and young people on the street. They were filming him with their camera phones while expecting to get a share of his kindness as the star handed out money to every stranger he met that day.

“In the hood everyday b***h I’m good what I say,” he wrote in the caption, apparently stressing that there’s no need to worry about his safety as people whom he met lately have all been nice to him.

But one person isn’t having 6ix9ine’s claim, believing that the 24-year-old emcee just hasn’t met his enemies yet. “These are kids .. were they supposed to jump u,” the said person wrote.

Others called out those who received the money for being hypocrites, with one claiming, “The same people talking about how they don’t fw 69 but in person be like this.” Another echoed, “they be the same kids saying rat,” while someone else added, “Bro these kids are sad they Took your money and probably call you a rat lmao lol.”

In other news, 6ix9ine has exposed Adam22‘s baby mama Lena The Plug for her alleged wild past. Amid DJ Akademiks’ beef with the podcaster, the former brought his BFF 6ix9ine in to Adam’s show to slander his girlfriend.

6ix9ine claimed that Lena once had 6 guys “run a train” on her. He then asked Adam to confirm whether he knew that alleged fact about his baby mama, but Adam deliberately responded, “Number one, whatever my girlfriend has done in her private sexual life prior to me, is not really my interest. So I don’t feel any need to speculate about this at all.”