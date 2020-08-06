3 Saugus police officers stabbed

Three police officers were stabbed or slashed in Saugus Thursday morning, a spokesman for the department has confirmed.

All of the officers are “expected to survive,” according to John Guilfoil PR.

“Suspect in custody and was not seriously injured,” the PR firm said on Twitter. “No danger to the community at this .”

@SaugusPD are confirming three injured officers stabbed/slashed. Expected to survive. Suspect in custody and was not seriously injured. No danger to the community at this . — John Guilfoil PR (@GuilfoilPR) August 6, 2020

Reporters on scene indicated a “large police presence on Tuttle Street.”

BREAKING: large police presence on Tuttle Street in #Saugus. I have also seen Melrose and Wakefield police on scene. Working on getting details. @wbz pic.twitter.com/fBfvqNRWGa — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) August 6, 2020

Large police situation in #Saugus, working to get details. Will update soon. @7News pic.twitter.com/f3dbVEpHLC — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) August 6, 2020

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.