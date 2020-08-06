3 Saugus police officers stabbed

Three police officers were stabbed or slashed in Saugus Thursday morning, a spokesman for the department has confirmed.

All of the officers are “expected to survive,” according to John Guilfoil PR.

“Suspect in custody and was not seriously injured,” the PR firm said on Twitter. “No danger to the community at this .”

Reporters on scene indicated a “large police presence on Tuttle Street.” 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

