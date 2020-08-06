19 Celebrities On How Hard Breastfeeding Is

For many, the image of breastfeeding is one of total serenity: a glowing mom peacefully feeding her baby with a smile. But, in reality, it’s a lot less pretty, at least most of the time, and especially in the beginning. Breastfeeding can be really, really hard — and it doesn’t help that the stigma of “breast is best” is still rampant over the thought that “a fed baby is a well-fed baby.” So it might be reassuring that even the moms with every resource at their disposal can struggle.