19 Celebrities On How Hard Breastfeeding Is

Updated 9 minutes ago. Posted 33 minutes ago

“I went from being an autonomous woman to essentially being a food truck.”

For many, the image of breastfeeding is one of total serenity: a glowing mom peacefully feeding her baby with a smile. But, in reality, it’s a lot less pretty, at least most of the time, and especially in the beginning. Breastfeeding can be really, really hard — and it doesn’t help that the stigma of “breast is best” is still rampant over the thought that “a fed baby is a well-fed baby.” So it might be reassuring that even the moms with every resource at their disposal can struggle.

12.

Angelina Jolie


Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

“You think, ‘Ah, if anybody can do that, I can do that.’ It’s very hard,” Angelina said on GMTV of breastfeeding her twins, Vivienne and Knox. “I stopped at three months, [it was] about as much as I could do. … There’s this football hold — it’s a lot harder than it looks in the books. I did that a few times. I would take turns. It just takes a long time.”

15.

Mila Kunis


Gary Gershoff / WireImage

“It took us a little back because people actually looked at us in a shameful [way], and we were like, ‘Oh my God,’ because it’s so not a sexual act,” Mila said about the experience of breastfeeding in public to Vanity Fair.

17.

Amal Clooney


Neil Mockford / GC Images

“When I was nursing, it was much more complicated, because there are two,” Amal told Vogue. “I had all manner of weird cushions and pillows and machines.”

So to all of the moms out there, however your baby is getting fed, take a moment to praise yourself for giving your baby exactly what they need.

