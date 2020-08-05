Zoe Saldana Regrets Darkening Her Skin to Play Nina Simone in Biopic

RLJ Entertainment

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actress is ‘so sorry’ for playing the female jazz icon in the 2016 biopic, saying she should have given the role to a dark-skinned actress.

Zoe Saldana has apologised for darkening her skin to play jazz great Nina Simone in a 2016 biopic.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star’s casting in “Nina” was attacked by critics, who felt she was the wrong choice for the role.

They also blasted the light-skinned black actress for wearing a full body suit, prosthetic nose, and false teeth to capture Simone’s look.

Zoe defended her casting at the time but later apologised to fans of Simone when the film flopped, accepting she could have made better choices with her portrayal.

And now, in an emotional new livestream published on her Instagram page, the actress accepts she “should never have played” Simone.

“I should have done everything in my power with the leverage that I had 10 years ago… I should have tried everything in my power to cast a black woman to play an exceptionally perfect black woman,” she said.

“I thought back then that I had the permission because I was a black woman – and I am. But it’s Nina, and Nina had a life and a journey that should be honoured to the most specific detail because she was a specifically detailed individual… She deserved better, and I am so sorry.”

The film was previously attacked by Nina Simone’s daughter, Lisa Simone Kelly, who said the project was “not how you want your loved ones remembered.”