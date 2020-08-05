Your Wednesday Briefing

Enormous explosion shatters central Beirut

A massive shock wave rocked the center of the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, damaging buildings miles away and sending a giant pink cloud skyward near the port. At least 78 people were killed and 4,000 injured, Lebanon’s health minister said.

With the wounded still streaming into hospitals and the search for missing people underway, the toll was expected to rise. Hospitals were so overwhelmed that they were turning wounded people away.

There were two blasts within moments of each other, the second one much larger. Prime Minister Hassan Diab said Wednesday would be a national day of mourning. Images show the extent of the devastation.

The cause: An estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, commonly used in fertilizer and bombs, had been kept in a depot at the blast site for six years, top officials said. “Those responsible will pay a price for this catastrophe,” said Mr. Diab, who hinted that neglect had led to the disaster.