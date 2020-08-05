Woman Is Suing Takeoff For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Her At A Party

An anonymous woman is suing #Takeoff for allegedly raping her at a party in Los Angeles. The woman, who filed the lawsuit as a Jane Doe, claims Takeoff made her extremely uncomfortable at the party, which happened back in June, before she alleges he raped her in the bedroom of the person she says invited her to the party, TMZ reports.

According to the legal docs that were obtained by TMZ, the woman claims Takeoff stared at her while at the party and that made her extremely uncomfortable. She also claims Takeoff offered her weed later in the evening, but she curved him.

In the suit, she alleges things went left when Takeoff spotted her going upstairs with the man who invited her to the party as he was going down the steps. She says Takeoff and the man got into an argument, prompting her to go into the man’s bedroom to wait it out.

That’s when she alleges Takeoff entered the bedroom and started to touch her butt. She claims she notified the Los Angeles Police Department about the alleged rape but so far, there is no word on any subsequent criminal investigation.

During the alleged assault, she claims she very clearly refused his advances, but alleges Takeoff then flipped her over face-down, pulled down her clothing and raped her.

She claims after he finished he immediately left the room.

After getting over the initial shock, the woman claims she went to a nearby hospital the same day where she says she was observed by hospital staff for physical evidence of forceful rape.

The woman is suing for sexual battery, assault, emotional distress and more and wants damages.

Takeoff’s team has not responded to the allegations. We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

