Woman charged with manslaughter of severely disabled woman Ann Marie Smith

Ms Smith, who had cerebral palsy, died aged 54 in April, a day after she was rushed to hospital semi-conscious.

At the , police believed Ms Smith had been living in the same chair for 12 months.

“This morning we arrested a women at Hectorville and charged her with manslaughter,” Detective Superintendent Des Bray said today.

Police also conducted a search of her home and a second address in Banksia Park, near the city of Adelaide.

The charges are a result of a criminal and coronial investigation by SA police into the cause and circumstances of her death.

“This is nearing the conclusion of the first phase of the investigation which was focused on the provision of care directly to Annie and anyone who was involved in that care,” Detective Bray said.

Police believe Ms Smith had been living in the same chair for 12 months.

“It was a comprehensive investigation looking at all the aspects of the care that was provided to her and we’ve been able to build a picture of Ann’s life since the death of her parents in 2009.

“Between 2009 and 2018 Ann led a more active outgoing life and between 2018 and 2020 she became increasingly socially isolated and the quality of her life deteriorated rapidly,” he said.

Detective Bray said the investigation had been swift and successful so far.

“Certainly I think it’s important that we have got to this point but what’s really impotent is that we make sure something like this never happens again,” he said.