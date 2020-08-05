Why Jay Cutler Really Deleted Instagram After Kristin Cavallari Reunited With Stephen Colletti

However, a source now hints that Jay doesn’t share the same feelings as Kristin. “With the way things are progressing, I think he’s actually starting to regret the divorce,” the insider shares.

Divorce proceedings are well underway, with the Very Cavallari stars “amicably” working to untangle their finances.

They also seem to have found common ground in their new relationship as partners, rather than a couple, as evident in their supportive Instagram posts for one another. On Father’s Day, Kristin wrote, “Happy (late) Father’s Day to Jay. We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house. Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how.”

Meanwhile, the source confirms Kristin and Stephen are not dating, despite the cozy photo.

Nonetheless, fans were up in arms over the sight of Kristin sitting in the lap of her ex. Multiple celebrities, including Jana Kramer, voiced their support for the Laguna Beach reunion. After all, both Kristin and Stephen are single and ready to mingle.