Who’s The Boss Sequel Series Happening with Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano

One of TV’s best-loved father/daughter duos is returning as Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are set to return to their roles as Tony and Samantha Micelli in a new Who’s The Boss? sequel series, according to . The original version ran eight seasons and produced 196 episodes for ABC from 1984-1992, a timespan that allowed viewers to watch Milano grow up on TV.

The new show is set 30 years after the original series and will center on Tony and Samantha’s relationship. Tony is now retired – he was a retired baseball player in the original series but has now retired from his second profession of housekeeping. Samantha is now a single mom, living in the original house viewers saw in the original series. The new series will explore Tony and Samantha’s very different parenting styles and how the generational divide affects their approaches to child-rearing.

Excited to bring The Micelli family back to television! #WhosTheBoss pic.twitter.com/LWQYStybMa — Tony Danza (@TonyDanza) August 4, 2020

Original cast members Judith Light and Danny Pintauro are said to be supportive of the new showm but there’s no confirmation yet as to whether they will be part of the new series. Sadly, Katherine Helmond, who played Light’s mother Mona in the original series, passed away in 2019. Let’s hope they incorporate some flashbacks of her in the new series.

Who’s the Boss is part of Norman Lear’s show library under his Embassy Communications banner that is now owned by Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers on the new series will include Lear, his producing partner Brent Miller of ACT III Productions, Dan Farah of Farah Films, Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano.

Who’s the Boss?Photo: ABC