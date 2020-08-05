Who Gets Counted?

Earlier this week, the United States Census Bureau announced it would end its efforts to count the number of people living in the country on Sept. 30, a month earlier than anticipated.

That could have severe consequences for the 2020 census, which has been hobbled by a pandemic that has made door-to-door data collection unsafe. Nearly 63 percent of U.S. households have responded to the census so far, and the bureau has offered few details of how it will meet the goal in a shortened frame.

To make sense of the recent change and how it will influence the count, we spoke with Michael Wines, who covers voting rights for The Times.

Historically, the hardest-to-reach households and undercounted populations included minorities, undocumented immigrants, rural residents and low-income households. “A big worry is that undercounting will be greater than it has been in past censuses,” Michael said.