WH Smith could cut 1,500 jobs in UK restructuring By

© . A company logo is pictured outside a branch of WH Smith in Manchester northern England.
() – British retailer WH Smith (L:) said on Wednesday it could cut up to 1,500 jobs as part of a restructuring of its UK store operations due to a coronavirus-driven fall in customers at its travel and high street shops.
The company, founded more than 200 years ago as a news vendor in London, said it expects to deliver a headline pretax loss of between 70 million pounds and 75 million pounds for the year ended August 31.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.