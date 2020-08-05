WeTV Ends ‘All Future Work’ With Tamar Braxton

WeTv has announced that they will be ending all of its future projects with Tamar Braxton following her recent hospitalization.

“Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. “As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best.”

The network has been blamed for allegedly causing Tamar so much stress that she attempted to commit suicide last month. Tamar was later moved to another facility, where she was treated for her psychological health.

Her boyfriend, David Adefeso, revealed that they might have driven her to suicide during the 911 call — a claim Tamar seemed to confirmed in a statement released last month.