WeTV Ends ‘All Future Work’ With Tamar Braxton

WeTv has announced that they will be ending all of its future projects with Tamar Braxton following her recent hospitalization.

“Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. “As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best.”

