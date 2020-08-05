Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire shuts down North Queensland Cowboys signing rumours

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has shut down rumours linking him to a move to the North Queensland Cowboys.

Following the axing of Paul Green of last month, Tigers officials were made aware of rumours linking their man to the vacant Cowboys job.

That provoked Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe to meet with the 2014 premiership-winning coach, who reportedly assured the club he wasn’t going anywhere.

But now the Tigers coach has broken his silence and slammed the reports suggesting he was headed for a move up north.

Maguire, who is currently contracted to the Tigers until the end of 2021, said he hopes to “remain a part” of the club going forward.

Michael Maguire (Getty)

“I am 100 per cent committed to the Wests Tigers,” Maguire told Fox Sports.

“I want to remain a part of this club building towards a premiership.

“I have no idea where any of the speculation has come from but let’s put it to bed.

“I am focused on the Wests Tigers. I have a contract here until the end of next year.”

Another individual rumoured for the top job at the Cowboys is interim Warriors coach Todd Payten.

Todd Payten (Getty)

The former Cowboys assistant coach revealed on NRL 360 on Monday night that he said no to the full-time Warriors job offered to him last week. Payten said he’s keen on returning to North Queensland.

“My wife’s father just started chemotherapy,” Payten said on NRL 360.

“That was at the forefront of our mind.

“Obviously, with the COVID thing, for her to travel back and forth is very, very difficult. That was a big part of it. That’s my decision and I’ve made it. It was tough for everyone. The club was shocked and disappointed.

“Moving forward, my focus is on getting the side prepared from week to week. There’s another opportunity that’s on the table … that is the Cowboys. I’m not in any process at the moment, they’re just aware of my interest.”