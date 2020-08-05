Wayne Bennett restaurant bubble breach, Integrity Unit

The NRL is investigating Wayne Bennett over a potential breach of its strict bio-security rules after a witness claimed to have spotted the master coach dining at Grappa restaurant in Leichhardt yesterday.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Bennett was spotted eating lunch at the popular Italian eatery, which would would equate to a breach of the bubble.

If that is proven to be the case it is likely that Bennett would have to take a COVID-19 test and would be stood down until he was cleared.

That could put his involvement in Friday night’s grudge match between South Sydney and Bennett’s former club the Broncos in jeopardy.

Bennett yesterday lit a fire under his clash with bitter rival Anthony Seibold, telling The Courier Mail that it “is absolute bulls–t that I was planning stuff with Souths while Seibold was there.

“It’s like many things in life, people only want to muddy the waters when the truth is not told. That is the case of my so-called planning with Souths when Seibold was there.”

So it would be a huge blow to the spectacle should Bennett not be present for a match that has potential for fireworks.

The Rabbitohs were reportedly unaware of Bennett’s possible breach when asked about it this morning, with club CEO Blake Solly telling The Daily Telegraph Bennett was on the training field and that the club couldn’t comment until he had a chance to discuss it with the coach.

The NRL confirmed to Wide World of Sports that an investigation was ongoing.