Wayne Bennet slams Anthony Seibold claims as players talk up bitter rivalry, South, Broncos

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett has hit back at claims he was planning moves behind the scenes at South Sydney while under contract with the Brisbane Broncos back in 2018.

Bennett and Broncos coach Anthony Seibold, who swapped roles at the beginning of 2019, will face-off this Friday night when both sides clash for the second time this season.

From the moment they swapped clubs, both coaches have found themselves in a bitter back and forth with both teams continuing to make allegations against each other.

Bennett back in June was livid and forced to respond after Broncos chairman Karl Morris effectively blamed the legendary coach for the problems Seibold found himself in when the Broncos were on the end of a five-game losing streak.

Wayne Bennett, Antony Seibold (Getty)

Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook revealed earlier this week he relishes the “rivalry” between both clubs as South Sydney look to amend Round 2’s 22-18 loss to the Broncos.

“I love that part (rivalry) of it,” Cook told Nine News Sydney.

“I love it when they find two things to connect the teams together and put a bit of rivalry or grudge match behind it to pump it up even more.

“That’s what the fans want.”

Bennett this week found himself answering questions again about the two clubs’ bitter rivalry when he was forced to shut down rumours he was pulling strings at South Sydney while coaching the Broncos at the time during the 2018 season.

Broncos should sign Smith: Thaiday

“It is absolute bull—- that I was planning stuff with Souths while Seibold was there,” Bennett told The Courier Mail.

“It’s like many things in life, people only want to muddy the waters when the truth is not told. That is the case of my so-called planning with Souths when Seibold was there.

“I didn’t agree to go to South Sydney until the Broncos sacked me. I never once agitated to get out.

“…Shane Richardson only got in touch with me (in October 2018) because Anthony Seibold hadn’t committed to a contract with Souths and they had to cover their bases.”

Phil Gould (AAP)

Rugby league great Phil Gould last month offered his insight into why the Broncos elected to part ways with Bennett and take on Seibold.

“Wayne is a very unique individual, very unique style, and it’s stood the test of time for three or four decades, so I’m not criticising his coaching style at all, but sometimes those within clubs think that it needs to be different and they want a change for whatever reason, someone’s advised them,” Gould told Wide World of Sports’ Six Tackles With Gus.

“So that’s the road that they went down, Anthony Seibold was the bold new world of coaching expertise.”