Watch heartbreaking moment gran plays Auld Lang Syne in ruins of Beirut home

Nicola Sturgeon has retweeted a moving video of a grandmother playing ‘Auld Lang Syne’ on a piano in the ruins of her Beirut home.

The woman played the emotional Robert Burns piece as the remains of her apartment lay around her.

Broken picture frames, shattered furniture and scattered ornaments can be seen in tatters around her living room.

The First Minister urged Scots to support the local Red Cross effort in the area and wrote: “A song of connection and solidarity as our hearts go out to Beirut.”

The musical tribute came as a number of Beirut port officials were placed under house arrest pending an investigation into Tuesday’s huge explosion.





Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play

Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The blast killed at least 135 people and injured more than 4,000 others, with dozens more unaccounted for.







President Michel Aoun said the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in sacks in the warehouse.

The highly volatile chemical is used as a fertiliser in agriculture and as an explosive.

Opening an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Aoun said: “No words can describe the horror that has hit Beirut last night, turning it into a disaster-stricken city”.