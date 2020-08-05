[VIDEO] ‘Greenleaf’ Series Finale Retrospective: Cast Interviews

With the Season 5 — and series — finale of Greenleaf less than a week away, it seems only fitting that the cast would take a moment to rejoice in the OWN drama that made a family of them off screen as well as on. And the actors do exactly that in a new series of mini-interviews released exclusively to TVLine Wednesday.

“I used to want to be a preacher,” says Keith David, whose Greenleaf patriarch, Bishop, ended Tuesday’s penultimate episode looking like he was knocking on heaven’s door. “So this show was a gift to my life.”

Leading lady Lynn Whitfield seconds that emotion. To really get at what being a part of the show has meant to her, suggests Lady Mae’s portrayer, you’d have to go back to when she was “a little girl in Baton Rouge, La., and not seeing a family drama that focuses on an African-American family — families who are living well, complex…

“I know we’ve created a classic that’ll stand the test of time,” she adds. (No arguments here.)

Elsewhere in the heartfelt Q&As, a tearful Deborah Joy Winans marvels at her good fortune in having been cast as songbird Charity. “To be a part of a show that speaks to… our culture in such a sincere and loving way… to be able to represent our people in a real way, a beautiful way… ” she says. “You don’t get shows like this very often.” Amen to that.

To watch the full retrospective, press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your hopes for not only the finale but the spinoff!