[VIDEO] ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29: Tyra Banks Debuts as Host

ABC is pulling the ballroom curtain back on its Tyra Banks-ized revamp of Dancing With the Stars, releasing the first promo for the creatively overhauled Season 29. However, the new 15-second spot appears to suggest that the show’s mass exodus will not extend beyond ousted hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

In addition to offering a first look at enthusiastic new host Banks, the promo — which can be viewed below — includes veteran judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli. The trio’s involvement in Season 29 has yet to be officially confirmed by ABC, although Inaba recently hinted that their return was, for all intents and purposes, a fait accompli.

“I just want everybody to know… the plan that we’re coming back,” Inaba said last month. “They’re going to make the official announcement in a few weeks. They’re just going to keep letting us know all the details. I don’t want people to worry. It seems like everything is OK.”

In confirming the departures of Bergeron and Andrews last month, ABC revealed that it was taking the venerable franchise in a new creative direction.

“Let’s just keep this real,” Banks dramatically asserts in the ad. “You need to get ready. It’s going to be so next level.”