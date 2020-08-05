‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Danica Dow Granted Restraining Order Against Ex and Co-Star

Instagram

According to legal documents, Danica, who served as the SUR assistant manager, claims that Brett Willis broke into her house while she was away and sliced up all of her clothes with a pair of scissors.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Danica Dow” has been involved in some off-screen drama with ex-boyfriend and co-star Brett Willis. According to reports, Brett broke into her house, prompting her to file restraining order against the SUR bartender.

Danica allegedly filed and was granted a temporary restraining order against Brett on Monday, August 3. According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, she claimed that he broke into her house while she was away and sliced up all of her clothes with a pair of scissors.

It is said that while the SUR assistant manager wasn’t at home, her roommate was sleeping in a different room. She wrote in the docs that Brett “broke into my home in the middle of the night when I was not there. He cut all of my clothes in my closet with scissors, (and) left threatening notes.” Brett also allegedly “stayed for 4 hours in hopes I would arrive, stole one of my phones to continued to stalk me.”

Claiming that her ex-boyfriend “has a history of being physically and verbally abusive,” she continued accusing Brett of threatening her multiple times.

He is ordered not to “harass, attack, strike, threaten, assault, hit, follow, or stalk” Danica. Additionally, Danica also asked a judge to order him not to “contact, either directly or indirectly, in any way, including but not limited to, by telephone, mail, e-mail or other electronic means” and to “stay 100 yards away from her, her house and her vehicle.”

Following the news, Brett released a statement to E! News that read, “I want to handle this amicably. We got in an argument at a house party. We’re around a lot of her girlfriends and I’m sure it looked like I was the bad guy. It was nothing physical, but it was an aggressive argument on both sides.”

He added, “For me, I want her to retract everything. We work at the same establishment and I want us to be able to work and keep it professional and amicable. Our relationship was toxic and it’s not there anymore. I still love her, but I also have to look out for myself.”