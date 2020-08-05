Usain Bolt on Central Coast Mariners A-League football stint, athletics, Mike Mulvey

Olympics legend Usain Bolt has opened up about his A-League stint with the Central Coast Mariners, revealing his frustration with how it panned out.

Bolt hung up his track cleats in 2017 but he wasn’t done with professional sport entirely.

Bolt, a keen football fan from childhood, had designs on a second career at the top level and he made it known that he was available for trials to play for any football club that wanted him.

It was always likely to be a long shot, but such is the sprint king’s profile there were no shortage of offers, eventually leading to a brief media circus when he embarked on a train and trial deal on the Central Coast.

He had taken part in exhibition matches, spent a few weeks trialling with German football giants Borussia Dortmund and Norwegian team Stromsgodset in early 2018, and sure, he was fast, but could he really make a career out of a sport he hadn’t played competitively since he was a centre forward in high school?

The short answer in the end, was no. His European football experiment didn’t eventuate to a playing contract and his A-League tilt didn’t stick either.

Usain Bolt thanks the crowd during the pre-season match (Getty)

In August 2018, Bolt, having just turned 32, touched down in Gosford, New South Wales, to huge fanfare and global attention.

At the time the naysayers dismissed the move as a mere gimmick but Bolt approached the endeavour seemingly with the genuine intention of forging a post-athletics career in professional football – albeit a short one due to his age.

Then Central Coast coach Mike Mulvey said from the outset he was prepared to keep Bolt on board for up to a year to give him a shot, though he did not guarantee an A-League debut for Bolt.

Bolt was on board with his coach’s message, telling media he expected no special treatment and just “wanted to be treated as a footballer”.

“I’m here to push myself and learn as much as possible,” Bolt said after his first training session and media conference as a Mariner. “After I get fit and get to a certain level, then I can focus more on increasing my speed or maybe pick up some technique.”

Usain Bolt looks on during the pre-season match (Getty)

“I’m just going to put the work in, but at the end of the day it’s the coach’s decision. I’m just here to do my best.

“Now I have the opportunity to play with a top team and show what I can do.”

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist and world record sprinter took part in Mariners training sessions in front of a huge media pack, he played pre-season trial matches that were broadcast live to around 60 countries in Africa, Asia and Europe.

And despite the massive crowds Bolt attracted to his intra-club Mariners appearances before the start of the regular season, he unfortunately never made the cut in Mulvey’s A-League squad.

Central Coast Mariners player Usain Bolt (95) at an A-League intra-club trial match (Getty)

Bolt finished his Mariners stint wearing the No.95 jersey with two friendly matches to his name, including a brace scored in the second, but contract talks weren’t able to keep him on.

He later also had offers from Maltese club Valletta, however they couldn’t agree to terms either, and by early 2019 Bolt officially announced there would be no further pursuit to play professional football.

Now almost two years on from when he first took on the challenge of becoming a footballer in the A-League, Bolt looks back on the experience with disappointment and a hint of frustration, adamant that he could have succeeded with the Mariners.

“I think I didn’t get a fair chance,” Bolt exclusively told Wide World of Sports.

“I didn’t do it how I wanted to do it, but it’s something I think I would’ve been good at.

“But it’s just one of those things you miss out on and just have to move on.”

When asked if he had any regrets about attempting a shift to a football career with the Australian club, Bolt said: “I do think about it sometimes that it didn’t work out the way that I wanted it to, because football is something that I love.

“The fact that it didn’t work out I do think about it, but as I said, it’s one of those things you’ve got to move past.”

Bolt in 2020 now seems happily settled into retired life away from professional sport and is content with his current occupation as a new father and with ongoing business interests on the side.

“Being a parent now, it’s different. It gives you a sense of accomplishment so I’m really happy and just excited to go on this journey,” Bolt said.

“It’s been just about living it and experiencing it day by day.”

It’s a neat life to retire to for the man that has achieved everything possible in his sport.

But even though he has let go of any desires for a track and field comeback or another attempt at a footballing career, he said he still gets “calls” from interested parties.

“I’ve had calls of people asking me if I really want to [go back to football], but after the time period has passed, I’m like you know what, I’m getting old, let’s just retire and I now have my daughter so she keeps me busy,” he said.

Usain Bolt spoke exclusively to Wide World of Sports on behalf of Apple TV+ for the release of the documentary ‘Greatness Code’, now available via the Apple TV app and online.