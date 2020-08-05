UConn cancels 2020 football season due to pandemic

“After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we’ve decided that we will not compete on the gridiron this season,” director of athletics David Benedict said in a statement. “The safety challenges created by COVID-19 place our football student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk.”

UConn is the first FBS school to shut down due to the coronavirus.

Morehouse College also canceled it’s football season, and Bowdoin College, a Division III school in Maine, canceled its fall athletic seasons in June due to the pandemic.

These decisions come after multiple Division I schools reported double-digit numbers of positive coronavirus cases in June.