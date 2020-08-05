UCLA and Apple launch a study to see whether iPhones, Watches, and Beddit sleep monitors can help in understanding how daily routines impact depression symptoms (Bill Kisliuk/UCLA)

Bill Kisliuk / UCLA:
UCLA and Apple launch a study to see whether iPhones, Watches, and Beddit sleep monitors can help in understanding how daily routines impact depression symptoms — Researchers from the Depression Grand Challenge collaborate with Apple,nbsp; — Researchers from the Depression Grand Challenge collaborate with Apple
