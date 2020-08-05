U.S. Oil Inventory Fell by 7.4 Million Barrels: EIA By .com

© .
.com — U.S. declined by more than expected for a second-straight week, according to government data.
Crude inventory fell 7.4 million barrels last week, far more than the expected draw of 3 million barrels and just a week after a surprisingly large 10.6 million a barrel draw, according to the Energy Information Administration. On Tuesday evening, the American Petroleum Institute’s own showed a draw of 8.6 million barrels for the week ending August 1, after a 6.8 million barrel draw the previous week.
Oil stored at the , Oklahoma, hub rose by 532,000 barrels, compared to expectations for an increase of 607,000 barrels.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.