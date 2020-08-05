U.S. Oil Inventory Fell by 7.4 Million Barrels: EIA By .com

Matilda Coleman
.com — U.S. declined by more than expected for a second-straight week, according to government data.

Crude inventory fell 7.4 million barrels last week, far more than the expected draw of 3 million barrels and just a week after a surprisingly large 10.6 million a barrel draw, according to the Energy Information Administration. On Tuesday evening, the American Petroleum Institute’s own showed a draw of 8.6 million barrels for the week ending August 1, after a 6.8 million barrel draw the previous week.

Oil stored at the , Oklahoma, hub rose by 532,000 barrels, compared to expectations for an increase of 607,000 barrels.

