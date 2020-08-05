TV Ratings for Tuesday, Aug. 4: ‘AGT’ 15th Anniversary Special

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent 15th anniversary special drew 6.1 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, topping Tuesday in both measures.

Leading out of that, World of Dance (3.9 mil/0.7) delivered its best audience in four episodes while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | DC’s Stargirl (as opposed to Grace VanderWaal’s Stargirl, and now my photo choice just BLEW YOUR MIND) rose to its best audience in four weeks while posting its 10th straight 0.2 rating. Tell Me a Story (406K/0.1) dropped a few eyeballs from its CW debut while steady in the demo.

CBS | The John Lewis tribute special did 3 mil and a 0.3.

ABC | What Would You Do? The answer apparently is “hit season lows,” with 2.1 mil and a 0.3.

