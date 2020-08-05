Tory Lanez Acts Weird While Spotted at McDonalds Amid Deportation Rumors

Instagram

In new reports regarding the shooting incident, the ‘Quarantine Radio’ host has been defended as the victim with sources saying that Megan Thee Stallion was the aggressor.

Tory Lanez has been spotted out for the first time since a shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion. The Canadian rapper was caught on a videotape stopping by McDonalds in Orlando, Florida despite reports saying that he has been deported from the United States.

In the short video, the “Say It” spitter sported a black T-shirt, khakis, white socks and open-toe flip flops. He acted weird as he tried to communicate with a homeless man, who was doing push-ups, and his dog. He jumped and screamed at the homeless man’s direction, seemingly to get his attention.

A security guard, who was with the 28-year-old star, told the person who filmed it to delete the video, but it has spread on the Internet anyway.

<br />

After seeing the video, people could not help noticing Tory’s antics. “Somethings off,” a baffled user wrote. Another confused person asked, “What the f**k is he doing? Trying to fly?” Some others blamed his weird act on drugs, with one claiming, “he gotta be on drugs.” Another similarly accused, “Must be the coke!!”

Tory’s recent visit to McDonalds has invalidated rumors that he has been deported back to Canada following the shooting incident. On Tuesday, August 4, his rep also spoke out on the deportation claims, telling XXL, “Tory has not been deported and is self-quarantining with his family in Florida. This is a perfect example of false information being spread regarding this case, his whereabouts and his character.”

Another source close to Tory told TheNeighborhoodTalk2, “He’s in good spirits and looks forward to having the truth come to light about that night and wishes nothing but the best for Meg.”

Meanwhile, new details of what happened on July 12 have emerged. According to DJ Akademiks, he heard from multiple sources that both Tory and Megan were drunk at Kylie Jenner‘s pool party on Saturday night, July 11, hours before the shooting incident.

Megan was upset because of the attention Tory was giving Kylie, claiming that he wouldn’t have been invited without her. The “Savage” hitmaker and the “Quarantine Radio” host then had an argument which then escalated, prompting Kylie and her people to ask the two rappers to leave.

“This is where the information becomes really lost over,” Ak noted, before sharing information he heard that Megan was “super abusive” and put her hands on Tory, but said that it might be false. He, however, believes that Megan was “verbally abusive” toward Tory.

Megan allegedly asked Tory if he was a “real n***a,” which was when he’s believed to pull out the gun as a possible scare tactic. “The weapon was shot allegedly at the ground,” said Ak. “A gun was shot, hit the ground and some of the fragments hit Meg Thee Stallion. That’s important because the gun wasn’t shot directly [at her.]”

On why it took some time before the information came out, Ak said that the story is “a little bit embarrassing” for everyone involved and has “gotten [Megan] to really think about it more rather than bringing it to the public.”