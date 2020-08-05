Tommie Lee Apprently Disses Rob Kardashian Over Romance Rumors With IG Model GiGi

Instagram

While most people are thrilled for the possible romance between Rob and GiGi, the ‘LHH: Atlanta’ star, who had a brief fling with the ‘KUWTK’ alum in January, makes it public that she’s not among them.

–

Rob Kardashian recently made headlines after he was spotted having a romantic date with Instagram model Aileen Giselle a.k.a. GiGi. While most people were thrilled for the two, Tommie Lee made it public that she’s not among them.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star appeared to throw shade at the Arthur George Socks owner, with whom she had a brief fling in January. Tommie responded to a video of Rob and GiGi’s dinner date with a crying-laughing emoji.

In response to her reply, fans were slamming her. “You’re a grandma now, stop being shady!” one wrote to Tommie. Another one reacted, “girl you’re a grandma, cut it out.”

The speculations of their relationship surfaced online after GiGi documented their date night on Monday evening, August 3 on Instagram Stories. In one video, Rob could be seen smiling ear to ear as he talked to her. Getting a little bit playful, GiGi put on heart filters on the video as she continued recording the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum. She kept the short clip captionless.

Some fans were happy to see Rob smiling again, but some others advised him not to stay with GiGi before it’s too late, considering that she used to be friends with Ari Fletcher. “He’s gonna get himself caught in a situation again,” one person said. “He about to get played again. smh poor guy. All the girls just want is that last name. So sad,” another person commented, as someone else wrote, “Another [Blac Chyna] situation.”

Meanwhile, Rob was rumored to be dating Tommie earlier, with The Jasmine Brand being the first to break the story. The pair, however, didn’t respond to the rumors at the time.

Tommie and GiGi joined the list of women who was rumored to be romantically linked with Rob following his split from his ex-fiancee Blac. Other names in the list includeSafaree Samuels‘ ex Star Divine, “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” stars Summer Bunni and Alexis Skyy, Instagram model Ayana Charm and Natti Natasha.