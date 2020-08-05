Tiny Defends Daughter Zonnique Against Hater Slamming Her Nonmarital Pregnancy

Instagram

A number of people have come to the 25-year-old mom-to-be’s defense as well, with one saying, ‘You ain’t raising s**t and they not in your house, so what’s it to you?’

Tiny won’t let anyone ruin her happiness as she’s currently awaiting the moment when she’d become a grandmother. The songstress, whose real name is Tameka Cottle, has hit back at a hater who criticized her daughter Zonnique Pullins for having a non-marital pregnancy.

It all started after Tiny took to Instagram to congratulate her 25-year-old daughter on her pregnancy, sharing a photo of her showing off her growing baby bump. “I can finally say…My baby is having a baby!! I’m getting more excited by the day!!” she said in the caption of the post. “@zonniquejailee @bandhunta_izzy Congratulations to you both!! I love y’all.”

However, one person was not as happy as Tiny. “Finally? Why not teach ya ‘baby’ not to be another BM but to be a WIFE,” so the said user said in the comment section.

Tiny caught wind of the comment and was quick to hit back. The Xscape singer said, “Girl get tf off my page wit that s**t. She gone be good if she don’t have a husband! I didn’t have one when I had her & we did damn good and we good now!” A number of people have come to her defense as well, with one saying, “You are out of pocket, you need to delete this. Was your mom and dad saints?? Are you?? Sometimes it’s okay to keep scrolling and not say nothing. Wow.”

“You have NO right to judge people. Get your life,” another person reminded the hater. “looks like you wasn’t taught to mind your damn business so don’t worry about what she teaching her kids. You ain’t raising s**t and they not in your house, so what’s it to you?” one other lectured the said user.

Zonnique confirmed her pregnancy in an interview with PEOPLE, sharing that her pregnancy has been “really easy” so far. She told the magazine, “With it being my first time being pregnant, I had so many expectations and was thinking, ‘Oh, it’s going to be really hard.’ I never really had morning sickness.”