These Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO phones are getting the Android 11 update

Xiaomi is rolling out the MIUI 12 stable update to its phones, and the Chinese manufacturer has shared its update schedule for Android 11. As you’d imagine, the list includes all the Xiaomi, POCO, and Redmi phones that made their debut in 2020, including the Mi 10 series, Redmi Note 9 series, POCO X2, and the POCO M2.

A preliminary list of devices that will get the Android 11-based MIUI 12 update showed up on Xiaomi’s community forums, and while that post has been taken down, the folks at Piunika Web managed to get the list. The Android 11 update should start going out to devices from September itself, and it looks like Xiaomi is being proactive this time around in making sure its devices get the latest version of Android as soon as possible.

List of Xiaomi phones that will be updated to Android 11

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi A3

List of Redmi phones that will be updated to Android 11

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 9

Redmi 9C

Redmi 9A

List of POCO phones that will be updated to Android 11

POCO F2 Pro

POCO X2

POCO M2 Pro

In addition to these phones, the Blackshark 3 series and Blackshark 2 phones will get the Android 11 update. As stated above, this is just an initial list of phones confirmed by Xiaomi China, and we should see more phones receiving the update on the global MIUI 12 build. We will undoubtedly hear more on that front in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.