The Witcher: Blood Origin: What to Know About the Netflix Spin-Off

","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https://www.youtube.com/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https://i.ytimg.com/vi/pAVM15xmotg/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Witcher Season 2: Lauren Hissrich Teases What to Expect","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}” data-url=”https://youtu.be/pAVM15xmotg” data-autoplay=”false” data-loop=”false” data-start=”0″ data-fs=”true” data-rel=”true”>

Netflix is expanding the world of The Witcher with a new limited series. The Witcher: Blood Origin will be a six-part, live-action prequel series that will take place long before the events of the flagship fantasy drama that stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a witcher and monster

…

Read More >

Other Links From TVGuide.com