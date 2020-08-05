The Ren & Stimpy Show Is Getting Rebooted at Comedy Central

Ren and Stimpy are officially coming back. Comedy Central announced that the network has given a series order to a “reimagining” of The Ren & Stimpy Show. Though the series originally aired for five seasons on Nickelodeon as part of the kids’ lineup, a big element of the reimagining seems to be that it will be fully targeted toward adults.

The Ren & Stimpy Show was created by John Kricfalusi and followed the adventures of its titular characters. The show became controversial for its dark humor, exaggerated violence, and references to sexual and political themes. It began its run in 1991, and briefly aired on MTV in 1996 before going off the air. It was first revived and reimagined for adult audiences as Ren and Stimpy: Adult Party Cartoon in 2003.

This reboot makes Ren & Stimpy the latest classic cartoon to be brought back. Earlier this year, Comedy Central announced it had ordered two seasons of a Beavis and Butt-Head reboot from original series creator Mike Judge. The network also picked up the Daria spin-off, Jodie, which will star Tracee Ellis Ross in the titular role, while Insecure‘s Grace Edwards will serve as the series creator and head writer. Clone High is getting the reboot treatment as well, with original series creators Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence all on board, though no network has been announced for it yet.

Ren & StimpyPhoto: Nickelodeon